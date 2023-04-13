Bob Devine

Bob Devine

"80 for Brady" plays this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. Four best friends live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.

Idaho State University Theatre presents "The Book of Will" this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, with shows also on April 20-22. William Shakespeare’s been dead for three years, but when a pirated, badly botched "Hamlet" plays on a nearby stage, his closest friends decide what they need is a book — a definitive copy of his original plays, but to make one, they’ll have to battle an unscrupulous publisher. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595 for more information.

