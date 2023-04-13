"80 for Brady" plays this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. Four best friends live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.
Idaho State University Theatre presents "The Book of Will" this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, with shows also on April 20-22. William Shakespeare’s been dead for three years, but when a pirated, badly botched "Hamlet" plays on a nearby stage, his closest friends decide what they need is a book — a definitive copy of his original plays, but to make one, they’ll have to battle an unscrupulous publisher. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595 for more information.
The ISU Department of Music continues its spring performances with the ISU Jazz Ensemble on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the ISU Wind Ensemble and Concert Band on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets for adults are $8, ISU faculty and staff are $6, and ISU students and pre college aged children are free with valid school ID. Children under 6 will not be admitted.
Oscar-nominated "The Quiet Girl" will play this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This Irish movie was nominated for best foreign picture at the Academy Awards and tells the story of a young Irish girl who is sent away to a distant relative when her dysfunctional family can't afford to keep her. There she learns about love and acceptance for the first time in her life. Rolling Stone magazine calls it, "A genuine work of art by a genuinely empathetic artist, and one of the single most moving, heartfelt, and heartbreaking movies from any country in the last decade." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/quietgirl.
Looking ahead to next week, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" will be shown on April 20-22 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a 4 p.m. matinee on April 22 also. Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm with their family, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.
ISU softball plays the University of Montana on April 21 at 1:30 and 4 p.m. and April 22 at 4 p.m. at the Miller Ranch Stadium on Bartz Field. All are welcome to attend.
Golden Globe nominee "She Said" will be shown on April 23 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor publish a report that exposes sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, the shocking story serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/shesaid.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
