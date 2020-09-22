POCATELLO — The Bengal Theater will host a comic book weekend Friday and Saturday, featuring "Justice League" on Friday at 7 and 9:45 p.m., where Batman enlists the help of his new-found ally, Wonder Woman, and a band of heroes to face an enemy who is bent on the destruction of their world. (Rated PG-13). And on Saturday, the movie "Thor: Ragnarok " will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Thor must race against time to stop the destruction of his world at the hands of the powerful and ruthless villain Hela. (Rated PG-13) Comic books will be given out at both shows. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Then Golden Globe nominee "Motherless Brooklyn" is the feature Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Starring Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Alec Baldwin and Gugu Mbatha Raw, in 1950s New York, a private detective afflicted with Tourette's syndrome works to solve the murder of his mentor only to uncover a more sinister plot affecting the whole city. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/motherless.
Theater ISU will be performing the play "Wolves" Thursday through Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Sarah DeLappe’s play follows a fierce girls’ indoor soccer team as they navigate the politics of their personal lives as well as the politics of the larger world, while they prepare to battle on their soccer turf. Admission runs $8 to $13 and can be purchased online at www.isu.edu/tickets. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be in effect.
"Context and Pain: Exploring Beauty in Darkness," an exhibition of artworks by Jessica Isom, will be on display in the ISU John B. Davis Gallery, running now through Oct. 1. All are welcome to visit. The John B. Davis Gallery is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building, which is adjacent to the Pond Student Union's main parking lot and is open from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays.
An exhibition of artworks by Emi Grunig will be on display at ISU's CompARTment Gallery, running now through Oct. 1. All are welcome to visit. The CompARTment Gallery is located on the fourth floor of the Fine Arts Building, which is adjacent to the Pond Student Union's main parking lot and is open from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays.
And looking ahead, ISU will feature free screenings of "RBG: the life and work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" on Oct. 4, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This Oscar-nominated film tells the story of the oldest U.S. Supreme Court Justice who had a storied career fighting for equal rights and takes the journey through her work as an attorney, her life with her husband and her tenure on the highest court of the land. Kenneth Turan of the L.A. Times wrote about the film, "I can't think of a dramatic film on screen right now that will make you feel this good, and that's a fact," while IndieWire called it "a fist-pumping, crowd-pleasing documentary." All are welcome to attend. Face coverings are required for admission and social distancing will be in effect. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/rbg.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.