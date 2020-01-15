POCATELLO — Idaho State men's basketball is in action Thursday night against Weber State at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. The Bengals look to build on their win over Northern Arizona last Saturday, putting them at 3-2 in conference play. Tickets range from $10-$17 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com, by calling 208-282-FANS or at Reed Gym the night of the game.
The weekend feature at the Bengal Theater is Golden Globe-nominated "Knives Out," showing Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 and 9:45 p.m. and Saturday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Come out and enjoy this modern "whodunnit" with an all-star cast that will have your head spinning trying to figure out what happened. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The ISU women's basketball team is back on Saturday in Reed Gym, facing Portland State at 2 p.m. After frustrating losses last week, the Bengal ladies are looking to break out of their late-game woes with a statement win over the Vikings. Tickets range from $5-$12 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com, by calling 208-282-FANS or at Reed Gym the day of the game.
There will be a free ISU Alumni Scholarship concert on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Goranson Hall at the Fine Arts building, featuring the vocals of Rachel Sparrow, with Kim Fullerton playing the clarinet. All are welcome to attend (except for children younger than 6, who will not be admitted). While there is no cost to attend, donations are gratefully accepted. Contact the ISU Department of Music at 208-282-3636 for further information.
Seattle Film Festival winner "Official Secrets" will be shown Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes star in this true story about the whistleblower who uncovered the British and U.S. government's efforts to mislead the public into supporting the Iraq war. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
Looking ahead to next week, Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning "Judy" plays on Jan. 26, at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with subtitles at the earliest show. Best Actress winner and nominee Renee Zellweger stars in this story about the later years of iconic "Wizard of Oz" star Judy Garland. This outstanding performance by Zellweger may be about as close to a lock for winning the Oscar as I've ever seen. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/judy.
The ISU Outdoor Adventure Center will be taking a West Yellowstone Cross-Country Ski trip Jan. 25-26. Don your skis and ski along the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park or on the groomed trails of the Rendezvous Ski Center in West Yellowstone. The group will spend the night at a local bunkhouse and have dinner at a local restaurant in West Yellowstone. Trip fees cover transportation, ski pass and bunkhouse. Beginners are welcome. A pre-trip meeting is on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Outdoor Adventure Center on the lower floor of the Pond Student Union. The cost is $60 for ISU students and $75 for ISU affiliates or friends. For more information on this and other outdoor events, go to www.isu.edu/outdoor or contact the Outdoor Adventure Center at 208-282-3912.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.