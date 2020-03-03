POCATELLO — Idaho State women's basketball takes to the court at Reed Gym to finish off their home season, with a game on Friday at 7 p.m. against the University of Idaho. With a win Wednesday, the Bengals match against the Vandals Friday night will determine second place in the Big Sky Conference as the teams head to Boise next week for the Big Sky Tournament. ISU has won eight of their last nine games, only losing to league leader Montana State during that time. Tickets range from $5 to $12 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or can be purchased on game nights at the Reed Gym ticket office starting one hour before the game.
Bluegrass musical "Bright Star" will be performed Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The story follows one woman at two different points in her life, first as a wild young thing growing up carefree in the Blue Ridge Mountains and then more than 20 years later when she is a well-to-do magazine editor in Asheville, North Carolina. Her story is also inevitably woven with that of an idealistic young man named Billy, with who she shares a mysterious connection. Tickets run $13 for adults, $12 for ISU faculty, staff and senior citizens and $8 for pre-college age students. For tickets, go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call 208-282-3595.
Hyeri Choi and guest artist Jonathan Jung will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. South Korean-New Zealand pianist Jonathan Jung has performed internationally with the Eastman Philharmonic Orchestra, Korean Philharmonic Orchestra of New Zealand and the University of Auckland Symphony Orchestra. As a composer, Jung has premiered and performed his own compositions at Carnegie Hall, University of Southern Mississippi, Tulane University and Brevard Music Center. Hyeri Choi is assistant professor of violin at Idaho State University, where she coordinates the string program and directs the string division of the ISU Summer Institute for Piano and Strings. Come and enjoy a musical performance starring two talented people as they share their musical passions. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, $5 for pre-college age students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Children younger than 6 will not be admitted. For questions, contact the music department at 208-282-3636 or by email at music@isu.edu.
The fifth annual Dancing With The Stars Pocatello is Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Contestants will be from around the Pocatello area and funds from the event will raise money for Relay for Life. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $10 per person or $30 for a family of up to six. Tickets can also be purchased in advance at Westmark Credit Union.
Idaho State soccer hosts a friendly match with Northwest Nazarene Sunday at 1 p.m. at the outdoor practice field next to Holt Arena. Enjoy an afternoon spring game with the Bengals. Admission is free.
Acclaimed movie "Dark Waters" will be shown Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Based on a true story, Mark Ruffalo stars as a corporate attorney who stumbles on a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
ISU is hosting the Positive Body Image Symposium March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Wood River rooms at the Pond Student Union. The symposium is free and open to the public, but registration is required for the event. The event involves researchers and lectures with expertise in different types of body-image related topics, with the keynote presentation being offered this year by Meg Johnson, a former ballroom dancer who accidentally jumped off a cliff and became a quadriplegic, but continued on to play sports, finish college, get married and raise a family while becoming a motivational speaker and involving herself in many service projects. For the schedule of events and a link to register, go to www.isu.edu/grc/positive-body-image-symposium, or for more information, contact Stephanie Richardson at 208-282-3590 or at richstep@isu.edu.
Oscar-winning movie "Bombshell" will be shown on March 15 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Based on a true story of sexual harassment in the workplace, a group of women employees, past and present, take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.