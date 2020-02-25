POCATELLO — Idaho State University's men's and women's indoor track and field hosts the Big Sky Championships Thursday through Saturday at Holt Arena, with events Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for each session runs $5 to $7 or free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, call 208-282-FANS or go online to www.bigskyconf.com and look for the schedule of events under the indoor track and field link.
"Just Mercy" is the feature this weekend at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union, with shows Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 and 9:45 p.m., and Saturday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Winner of the National Board of Review's Freedom of Expression award, "Just Mercy," based on the best selling book, tells the story of how world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free wrongly condemned death row prisoners. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com.
ISU men's basketball closes out their home schedule against Portland State Thursday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets run $10 to $17, or free for ISU students, and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at Reed Gym's ticket office one hour before the game.
The Idaho State University Wind Ensemble and Concert Bands perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Jensen Grand Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Come and support the ISU band students and faculty members while enjoying their musical talents. Tickets run $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with valid Bengal ID. Children younger than 6 will not be admitted into concerts. For tickets, go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call 208-282-3595.
Join the Idaho Museum of Natural History for the fifth annual museum fundraiser at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Saturday at 5:30 pm. Funds raised will support the upcoming museum exhibition "Animationland," a fantastically immersive journey to create stories using art and science. Cocktail or Roaring '20s dress is welcome. The evening entertainment will include music provided by DJ Kelly Martinez of KORR 104, dining provided by ISU Chartwells, live auction with Prime Time Auctions, silent auction, games and dancing. Tickets for the event are $65 each or a table of eight for $480. For more information, call 208-282-3168.
Best picture Oscar winner "Parasite" plays Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Also the winner of best screenplay, foreign movie and director, this Korean movie follows a poor family who cons their way into becoming servants of a rich family, but their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/parasite.
Looking ahead to next week, Golden Globe-nominated "Dark Waters" will be shown March 8 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Based on a true story, Mark Ruffalo stars as a corporate attorney who stumbles on a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's largest corporations, Dupont. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.