Acclaimed documentary "Us Kids" plays Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Admission is free. All are welcome to attend this story about the activism undergone by the students who survived the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed 17 lives. A number of students rally themselves to speak out against the national gun violence epidemic and momentum builds, as youth from around the world begin to speak up and rally for common sense gun laws. "'Us Kids' is indispensable viewing for anyone who genuinely cares about the future of this country beyond 'thoughts and prayers,'" writes the Los Angeles Times, while Variety Magazine calls it, "A potent testimony to the impact of citizen protest." For trailer and more information go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/uskids.

ISU women's basketball plays Westminster Monday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. This is the Bengals' regular season home opener. Tickets run $7-$15 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the game. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.

