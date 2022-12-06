Classic Christmas tale "The Santa Clause" plays this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. After a man accidentally causes Santa to have an accident, he and his son are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that he must take Santa's place before the next Christmas arrives. Admission is free for ISU students, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and $3 for the general public.

ISU's Season of Note presents a Kurt Bestor Christmas this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Grammy-nominated Bestor has been performing sold-out Christmas shows for over 30 years, as he is best known for his innovative interpretation of seasonal carols from his “The Complete Kurt Bestor Christmas” works. For tickets and more information, go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call the Stephens center box office at 208-282-3595.

