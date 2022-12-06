Classic Christmas tale "The Santa Clause" plays this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. After a man accidentally causes Santa to have an accident, he and his son are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that he must take Santa's place before the next Christmas arrives. Admission is free for ISU students, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and $3 for the general public.
ISU's Season of Note presents a Kurt Bestor Christmas this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Grammy-nominated Bestor has been performing sold-out Christmas shows for over 30 years, as he is best known for his innovative interpretation of seasonal carols from his “The Complete Kurt Bestor Christmas” works. For tickets and more information, go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call the Stephens center box office at 208-282-3595.
ISU men's basketball takes the court to play St. Thomas this Saturday at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office, which opens one hour before games. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.
Acclaimed movie “The Swearing Jar” will be shown this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. A newlywed couple deal with beauty and tragedy as they make way for a child in their life while holding on to a few secrets that threaten the newfound joy in their lives. “An intelligent, hopeful, and heartbreaking musical drama about moving on, exploring what can happen when you’re determined to write your own destiny in love and in life,” writes Screen Media. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/swearing.
Looking ahead, the Christmas with the Celts concert is on Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center as part of ISU's Season of Note series. Back by popular demand, the high-stepping spirited musical selections include contemporary Christmas classics, lively ancient Irish carols, hilarious spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, a children's choir and lush string arrangements, giving audiences a memorable interactive Christmas experience. Tickets run from $24 to $28 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595 for more information.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus events included in future columns, send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
