Tom Hanks stars in “A Man Called Otto” playing at the Bengal Theater in the Idaho State University Pond Student Union this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. When a lively, young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Go to isucinema.com to watch the trailer.

Chrome in the Dome returns to Holt Arena on Friday and Saturday, with the greatest car show in Eastern Idaho, featuring a car corral, food vendors and all kinds of fun to be had. Admission is $10, which gets attendees in on both days, while children under 12 get in free. The show will be open on Friday from 2 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, go to chromeinthedome.com.

