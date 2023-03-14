Tom Hanks stars in “A Man Called Otto” playing at the Bengal Theater in the Idaho State University Pond Student Union this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. When a lively, young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Go to isucinema.com to watch the trailer.
Chrome in the Dome returns to Holt Arena on Friday and Saturday, with the greatest car show in Eastern Idaho, featuring a car corral, food vendors and all kinds of fun to be had. Admission is $10, which gets attendees in on both days, while children under 12 get in free. The show will be open on Friday from 2 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, go to chromeinthedome.com.
ISU’s Season of Note series presents the Taikoproject on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Having performed and recorded with Stevie Wonder, Usher, Alicia Keys and more, Taikoproject’s full-length concert program “BENZAITEN” is inspired by the Japanese goddess of wisdom, beauty and dance. In this latest work, the group challenges gender roles in taiko music and emphasizes the equity present in their ensemble, showcasing their female members in powerful, strenuous roles, but also delving into their male members’ delicacy and grace in a multi-layered exploration of taiko and gender. For tickets and more information, go to idahostatetickets.com.
Spring break begins this weekend at ISU, but things pick back up next week with Best Picture Oscar nominee "The Fabelmans" on March 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This is Stephen Spielberg's semi-autobiographical story where young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth." Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother and the chagrin of his working-class father. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/fabelmans.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.