Idaho State University's College of Business will host a free movie night at the Bengal Theater on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with "Miracle," the story of USA hockey's upset of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics. All are welcome to attend, and there will be discussion following the show. To watch the film's trailer, go to isucinema.com.

"Making Black History Today: A Conversation with Senator Cherie Buckner-Webb and Phillip Thompson" will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the South Fork Salmon River Suite upstairs at the Pond Student Union. Thompson is the director of the Black History Museum of Idaho and will join former Idaho state Sen. Buckner-Webb in a presentation followed by a Q&A. All are welcome to attend.

