Idaho State University's College of Business will host a free movie night at the Bengal Theater on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with "Miracle," the story of USA hockey's upset of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics. All are welcome to attend, and there will be discussion following the show. To watch the film's trailer, go to isucinema.com.
"Making Black History Today: A Conversation with Senator Cherie Buckner-Webb and Phillip Thompson" will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the South Fork Salmon River Suite upstairs at the Pond Student Union. Thompson is the director of the Black History Museum of Idaho and will join former Idaho state Sen. Buckner-Webb in a presentation followed by a Q&A. All are welcome to attend.
ISU men's basketball plays Idaho this Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by a Saturday game with Eastern Washington at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the games.
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is the feature at the Bengal Theater this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. When Puss finds himself on the last of his nine lives he loses his swagger, but with the help of a few new friends, he embarks on a journey to find the Wishing Star so he can get his nine lives back. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The annual Nepalese Night dinner returns to ISU on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. The event will feature the food, culture and traditions of Nepal, with entertainment, raffle and more. Advanced tickets run $10 for ISU students, or $15 for others, while at the door they will run $17 while supplies last. Advance tickets can be purchased at the campus connection desk in the Pond Student Union from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Golden Globe nominee "The Menu" plays on Feb. 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. With best actor and actress Golden Globe nominations for Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Menu" focuses on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises. The Seattle Times calls it, "Satire of the darkest possible, hilarious kind, best served with plenty of popcorn." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/menu.
ISU women's basketball concludes their regular season on Monday with a senior night matchup against Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets run $7 to $12 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed gym ticket office beginning one hour before the game.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
