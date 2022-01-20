Academy Award-nominated "One Night in Miami" plays Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. It's February 1964, and a young Cassius Clay becomes the heavyweight boxing champion of the world. Because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws, Clay spends the evening in Miami's African American Overtown neighborhood, meeting up with political activist Malcolm X, musician Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. During this historic evening, these icons shared their thoughts with each other about moving the country forward to equality. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The ISU women's basketball team returns home Thursday night at 7 p.m. with a game against Weber State in Reed Gym, followed by a Saturday afternoon showdown at 2 p.m. with the Big Sky's other powerhouse Southern Utah. The Bengals and Thunderbirds are locked in a battle for number one, and this game could go a long way toward deciding who will finish atop the conference standings. Admission runs from $8 to $12, and tickets can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at Reed Gym's ticket office beginning one hour before the games.
"Dune" (2021) is the feature Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This mythic journey tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny, but on a mission to the world Arrakis, his people are attacked, and Paul must fight to survive, teaming up with the planet's natives to try and rid it from the forces of evil and exploitation. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
A pair of performances from ISU seniors Shawn Higdem and Fayth Waters are free to the public this Saturday at 11 a.m. for Higdem and 4 p.m. for Waters, who are both performing their senior recitals. All are welcome to attend these performances at Goranson Hall in the Fine Arts Building.
"The Last Duel" will be shown this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck star in this story about France's last sanctioned duel between knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals. When Carrouges' wife, Marguerite, accuses Le Gris of assaulting her, the subsequent events catapult all of them into a precarious cat and mouse game that will decide who will survive. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a Bengal ID.
Looking ahead to next week, the Bengal women's basketball team continues their homestand on Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. against Sacramento State, followed by a Jan. 29 game against Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. Admission runs $8 to $12, and tickets can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at Reed Gym's ticket office beginning one hour before the games.
And "King Richard" will be shown on Jan. 30 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This story of Venus and Serena Williams' rise on the professional tennis scene focuses on how their father helped to build their careers while controlling how the various forces of media, coaching and the demands of tennis would impact their lives. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.