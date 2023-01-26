Bob Devine

Bob Devine

The Idaho State University women's basketball team will play the University of Idaho on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $7 to $12 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in "Ticket to Paradise," showing this Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. A man and his ex-wife race to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their daughter from marrying a seaweed farmer. As they desperately try to sabotage the wedding, the bickering duo soon finds themselves rekindling old feelings that once made them happy together. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.

