The Idaho State University College of Business will hold a free movie night at the Bengal Theater this Wednesday with "The Pursuit of Happyness" at 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Will Smith stars in this story about a single father who pursues an unpaid internship while managing a homeless life for himself and his son with the dream of a better life. Admission is free for all.
M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" plays this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.
The ISU Percussion ensemble plays Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Goranson Hall at the Fine Arts Building. Admission is free. Children under 6 years old will not be admitted.
Oscar-nominated "Aftersun" will be shown this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Paul Mescal was nominated for a best actor Oscar for his role as an idealistic father who takes his young daughter on a holiday. Twenty years later, Sophie reflects back on her time vacationing with her father as they enjoy their time together and yet grapple with their struggles in life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/aftersun.
The ISU Chamber Orchestra plays Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Goranson Hall at the Fine Arts Building. Admission is free. Children under 6 years old will not be admitted.
Looking ahead to next week, ISU Theatre presents "The Book of Will" on April 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bistline Theatre in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. William Shakespeare’s been dead for three years, but when a pirated, badly botched "Hamlet" plays on a nearby stage, his closest friends decide what they need is a book — a definitive copy of his original plays, but to make one, they’ll have to battle an unscrupulous publisher. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595 for more information.
And Oscar-nominated "The Quiet Girl" will play April 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This Irish movie was nominated for best foreign picture at the Academy Awards and tells the story of a young girl who is sent away to a distant relative when her dysfunctional family can't afford to keep her. There she learns about love and acceptance for the first time in her life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/quietgirl.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
