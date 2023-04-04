Bob Devine

The Idaho State University College of Business will hold a free movie night at the Bengal Theater this Wednesday with "The Pursuit of Happyness" at 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Will Smith stars in this story about a single father who pursues an unpaid internship while managing a homeless life for himself and his son with the dream of a better life. Admission is free for all.

M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" plays this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.

Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.

