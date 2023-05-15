Oscar nominee "Living" plays this Thursday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Bill Nighy earned a best actor nomination for his role in this story of an ordinary man, stifled by many years of an oppressive office routine, who at the 11th hour makes a supreme effort to figure out what it means to truly live. "When our eyes begin to well up with tears toward the soulful ending, we’re as surprised and self-reflective as the characters are," says the New York Post, while ABC News writes, "Bill Nighy delivers a master class in acting ... this deeply human drama has the power to sneak up and knock you sideways." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to isucinema.com/living.
Science Trek 2023 is this Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. This event is for third- to fifth-grade students to get a hands-on look at how science works in the world, demystifying science and showing that anyone can become a scientist. There are many areas of influence being offered at the event for students to explore. Cost is $45, and people can get more information and register via isu.edu/calendar on the May 19 schedule, or for information, questions or concerns, contact Rob Gay at 208-282-2195 or via email at robertgay@isu.edu.
Now is the time to register for ISU summer sports camps. Several sports camps begin the first week of June, with the ISU football Bengal Ballers Kids Camp for kindergarten through eighth-grade level, the ISU women’s basketball Skills Camp and the ISU soccer Elite ID Camp. More camps for these and other sports such as volleyball, track and field, and men’s basketball will be held throughout the summer. For a full list of the various camps and to register, go to isubengals.com under the “fan zone” link.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.