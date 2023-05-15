Bob Devine

Oscar nominee "Living" plays this Thursday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Bill Nighy earned a best actor nomination for his role in this story of an ordinary man, stifled by many years of an oppressive office routine, who at the 11th hour makes a supreme effort to figure out what it means to truly live. "When our eyes begin to well up with tears toward the soulful ending, we’re as surprised and self-reflective as the characters are," says the New York Post, while ABC News writes, "Bill Nighy delivers a master class in acting ... this deeply human drama has the power to sneak up and knock you sideways." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to isucinema.com/living.

Science Trek 2023 is this Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. This event is for third- to fifth-grade students to get a hands-on look at how science works in the world, demystifying science and showing that anyone can become a scientist. There are many areas of influence being offered at the event for students to explore. Cost is $45, and people can get more information and register via isu.edu/calendar on the May 19 schedule, or for information, questions or concerns, contact Rob Gay at 208-282-2195 or via email at robertgay@isu.edu.

