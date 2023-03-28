Bob Devine

"M3gan" plays this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday also. When a young girl is traumatized and sent to live with her aunt, she is introduced to a humanlike robotic artificial intelligence that becomes her playmate and protector, but with no limits to the lengths it will go to do so. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.

The ISU Brass Studio performs this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Goranson Hall at the ISU Fine Arts Building. Admission is free to attend.

