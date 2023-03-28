"M3gan" plays this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday also. When a young girl is traumatized and sent to live with her aunt, she is introduced to a humanlike robotic artificial intelligence that becomes her playmate and protector, but with no limits to the lengths it will go to do so. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
The ISU Brass Studio performs this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Goranson Hall at the ISU Fine Arts Building. Admission is free to attend.
Japan Night dinner and cultural event is this Saturday at the Pond Student Union Ballroom from 5:30 to 9 p.m., hosted by the ISU Japan Club. Attendees will enjoy Japanese foods and great entertainment, including music, dance, martial arts, taiko drumming and much more. The event will also host a raffle and silent auction. Advance tickets can be purchased for $15, $10 for ISU students or $17 at the door while supplies last. Advance tickets are available for purchase at the campus connection desk in the Pond Student Union now through Friday. For more information, contact sanaejohnsen@isu.edu.
Best actor Oscar winner Brendan Fraser stars in "The Whale" playing this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. In a small town in Idaho, a reclusive English teacher hides out in his flat and is slowly eating his way to death. He is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter for a last chance at redemption. "A searing, moving experience," writes the Seattle Times, while Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times adds, "Fraser delivers the best work of his career." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/whale.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.