"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be shown this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. Aging archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against a former Nazi. Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID. Early shows on weekends have subtitles for the hearing impaired. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.
The Idaho State volleyball team plays Utah Valley this Thursday at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym, along with a Saturday match against Gonzaga at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children under 18 and senior citizens, while ISU students get in free with a current Bengal ID.
Idaho State University soccer plays Colorado State this Sunday at noon at Davis Field. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children under 18 and senior citizens, while ISU students get in free with a current Bengal ID.
Film Festival Favorite "Polite Society" plays this Sunday, September 10, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. In this acclaimed comedy drama, a martial artist-in-training believes she must save her older sister from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, she tries to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood. "Definitely a top-three contender for best movie of 2023, and worth watching more than once," writes the Arizona Republic, while the Boston Globes says, "This is a movie where you’ll say, 'What the hell did I just watch?' while simultaneously being glad you saw it." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Early shows on weekends have subtitles for the hearing impaired. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/polite.
Looking ahead to next week, the College of Business will be hosting a free movie night at the Bengal Theater on September 13, at 7 p.m. with the movie "Up in the Air" starring George Clooney and Anna Kendrick in a story about a corporate downsizer and his protege who specialize in mass firings for companies, but as things progress they begin to realize that things are less than simple when human emotions and lives are involved. All are welcome to attend.
Free documentary "On Grizzly Ground" will be shown in Frazier Hall at 6 p.m. on September 14, along with a question and answer session with filmmaker Kris Millgate who talks about the film exploring the grizzly population in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem. All are welcome to attend. For more information about the film and filmmaker, go to tightlinemedia.com/on-grizzly-ground.
Idaho State football plays their home opener on September 16 at 4 p.m. in Holt Arena. Tickets run $14 to $22 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or by calling 282-FANS.
"Master Gardener" plays September 17, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Starring Sigourney Weaver and Joel Edgerton, a horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy woman. When he's told to take on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos and dark secrets from his past emerge. "It’s dramatically involving, and features standout performances," writes Screen International. Time Magazine adds, "The less you know about Master Gardener going in, the better: tracing the trail of these characters’ secrets is part of the thrill." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU student with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/master.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.