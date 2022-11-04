Acclaimed documentary “Us Kids” plays Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Admission is free. All are welcome to attend this story about the activism undergone by the students who survived the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed 17 lives. A number of students rally themselves to speak out against the national gun violence epidemic and momentum builds, as youth from around the world begin to speak up and rally for common sense gun laws. “’Us Kids’ is indispensable viewing for anyone who genuinely cares about the future of this country beyond ‘thoughts and prayers,’” writes the Los Angeles Times, while Variety Magazine calls it, “A potent testimony to the impact of citizen protest.” For more information go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/uskids.
ISU women’s basketball plays Westminster Monday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. This is the Bengals’ regular season home opener. Tickets run $7 to $15 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the game. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.
The ISU Chamber Music and Orchestra will perform a free concert Monday night at 7:30 p.m. in Goranson Hall at the Fine Arts Building. All are welcome to attend this semi-annual concert where ISU students display their talents.
Acclaimed country music performers, The Gatlin Brothers, perform in concert Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. These Grammy Award winners will perform many of their greatest hits, including “Broken Lady,” “All the Gold in California” and many more. Tickets run $38 to $45 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595.
ISU men’s basketball hosts Westcliff University Thursday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets run $12 to $17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office which opens one hour before games. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater, playing Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. This classic story follows Jack as he moves from the hellish perspective of Halloweentown and discovers the hopeful world of Christmastown. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Join the Comedy Project at the Bengal Cafe in the Pond Student Union on Friday at 7 p.m. for some laughs with the interactive improv group. Admission is free.
ISU Theatre presents “The Spitfire Grill” showing Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Based on the 1996 movie of the same name, “The Spitfire Grill,” by James Valcq and Fred Alley, is a musical about Percy Talbott, a fiery woman straight out of prison trying to find her footing in the small town of Gilead. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Performing Arts Center box office. For more information, call 208-282-3595.
The movie “Carmen” plays Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Natascha McElhone wows in this character study with 100 percent positive critic reviews, where a middle-aged Maltese woman is liberated when her elderly brother, who is a priest, passes away, and she is no longer expected to devote her life to him and the church. “A charming film about a long-overlooked woman who finally comes out of her shell and puts a lifetime of silent observations to use,” writes the Los Angeles Times. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/carmen.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
