How is your Christmas season going? Are you burning the candle at both ends … or perhaps at six … or 20 ends? Have you reached the saturation point yet? With all the things we have to get done so we can have a “Merry Christmas,” it is really easy to get stressed. With time running out, how do we get everything done? Every time we cross a couple things off our list, five more things pop up that we have to get done. Or do we?
Perhaps we need to quit thinking we are supermen, who can do everything. Wouldn’t it be great to unleash a superman burst of speed any time we want, whiz around, and get everything done? Then maybe we could settle down and give some quiet and calm thought to the birth of Jesus. Yes it would be great, but the last time I checked you and I are not Superman. In fact, he is a fantasy character, because there is only one “Super Man” and that was Jesus. And even for Jesus, His mission led Him to die serving those He came to save.
The truth is, none of us are Superman, no matter how gifted or talented. We all have finite amounts of time, and limitations to our production and endurance. And even Superman had enemies, and could be drained of power by that green glowing “Kryptonite.” So with all of our aspirations, work, and planning there is always more to do, and less and less strength to do it.
Maybe this column has no relevance to you. Maybe you have every aspect of life under control, and your Christmas is so orchestrated that it will happen like you planned. Then again, maybe not. The truth is, we are all finite beings. We have strengths and limitations, and we live in a world that is out of control. We are all dogged by our own expectations that we place on ourselves, and then have expectations of others piled on top of those at any moment.
How can we keep our sanity, when life is more than we can handle? Actually, when isn’t life more than we can handle? Life is always bigger than our resources, requires more than our strength, and presents challenges beyond our coping or functioning skills. All the activities and expectations of a big holiday often stretch us to the breaking point.
We can sit down and cry. I have felt like that from time to time, but it doesn’t change the scenarios of life. There is a really encouraging verse nestled in Matthew 12:18-21 (which was a prophecy in Isaiah about the life of the Messiah). Jesus quoted it as describing His own life and ministry. In these verses, God stated in the NIV84 version: “Here is My Servant whom I have chosen, the One I love, in whom I delight; I will put my Spirit on Him, and He will proclaim justice to the nations. He will not quarrel or cry out; no one will hear His voice in the streets. A bruised reed He will not break, and a smoldering wick He will not snuff out, till He leads justice to victory. In His Name the nations will put their hope.”
Jesus was constantly pressured by the expectations and demands of others. Jesus too got tired, and withdrew from time to time to recharge. He was sensitive to people like you and me, people who get bruised and wounded, people who want to shine bright for God but have cold water pinched on our wicks, making us sputter and barely able to shine any light.
But take heart from Matthew 12:20: When we are bruised, crushed, and about to break, He does not break us. When our wick is sputtering and fighting for air, He does not douse our flame. He came to wrap His hands around us so that we don’t break. He blows fresh life into, and onto, us via His Holy Spirit so that our flame is not extinguished.
In verse 21 we are told that in His name, Jesus’ name, we will hope. When we are so exhausted that we can’t take another step, He comes to us and carries us. When we are about to crack under the pressure, He fortifies and strengthens us so that we don’t break.
The only way we can keep shining is by the grace of God, and His intervention. Don’t let the crush of all that needs to be done for Christmas, crush you! Call out to Jesus, and place your life, and what needs to be accomplished, in His gentle, yet powerful hands.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.