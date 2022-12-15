Ed Jordan

Ed Jordan

How is your Christmas season going? Are you burning the candle at both ends … or perhaps at six … or 20 ends? Have you reached the saturation point yet? With all the things we have to get done so we can have a “Merry Christmas,” it is really easy to get stressed. With time running out, how do we get everything done? Every time we cross a couple things off our list, five more things pop up that we have to get done. Or do we?

Perhaps we need to quit thinking we are supermen, who can do everything. Wouldn’t it be great to unleash a superman burst of speed any time we want, whiz around, and get everything done? Then maybe we could settle down and give some quiet and calm thought to the birth of Jesus. Yes it would be great, but the last time I checked you and I are not Superman. In fact, he is a fantasy character, because there is only one “Super Man” and that was Jesus. And even for Jesus, His mission led Him to die serving those He came to save.

