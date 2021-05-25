SEATTLE, Wash. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today redesignated Franklin County as “attainment” for the Clean Air Act fine particulate matter National Ambient Air Quality Standard. The area has been a nonattainment area for fine particulates since 2009. Today EPA also approved the state’s maintenance plan, showing how the area will continue to comply with the PM2.5 standards through 2031.
After years of successful air quality improvement efforts in Southeastern Idaho's Cache Valley, EPA has determined that the area now meets the Clean Air Act health-based standards for fine particle pollution, or PM2.5. Cache Valley residents can check current air quality in the community at Idaho DEQ’s Real-Time Air Monitoring map online. EPA’s Region 8, which includes the state of Utah, has also recently redesignated the Utah portion of the Logan, Utah-Idaho nonattainment area to attainment for fine particulate standards.
Michelle Pirzadeh, EPA acting regional administrator said: “Cache Valley residents are breathing cleaner and healthier air thanks to the hard work and dedication of Idaho DEQ, its partners and the community. This milestone was earned by many and reflects years of hard work to reduce emissions of this harmful pollutant. We commend our state and local partners on the achievement and look forward to continued progress in protecting clean air for Idaho’s communities.”
Jess Byrne, Idaho DEQ director said: “We are very proud of our work with the Cache Valley community, and today’s announcement is a testament to the strong regional partnerships we’ve developed over the years. We all know air pollution does not stop at the state border, and thanks to years of coordination with Franklin County, Idaho, the Bear River Health Department and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, we are seeing significant air quality improvements in the communities we serve. I look forward to continuing these efforts to protect air quality for all residents.”