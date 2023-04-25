Environmental 5k

The goal of the 5k is to bring awareness to the environment.

 Image courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council is hosting its annual 5k event May 20 at 8:30 a.m at Lower Ross Park. The goal is to bring awareness to the environment and where we grow from here.

This event is free. Snacks and a free, reusable water bottle will be given out to all runners while supplies last.

