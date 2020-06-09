POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho will be giving you a look at how zookeepers keep the many animals that call the zoo home happy and healthy.
Zoo Idaho is hosting its annual Enrichment Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enrichment are care techniques that enhance an animal’s environment by providing unique, safe and creative ways for them to demonstrate their natural behaviors.
“Enrichment Day is fun for the whole family,” said Rachael Shearouse, education curator. “Guests can watch enrichment demonstrations throughout the day while learning about the importance of enrichment for our animals. It’s the perfect time to come see our animals engaged and active.”
During Enrichment Day, visitors to Zoo Idaho will be invited to learn about the ways zookeepers provide stimulus to their resident animals through demonstrations, keeper chats and educational displays. Enrichment Day is being provided at no additional admission cost to the public. General admission to the zoo is free for ages zero to 2, $4 for ages 3 to 11, $6 for ages 12 to 59 and $4.50 for ages 60 and older.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, entrance to Zoo Idaho is capped at 300 people to allow for patrons to socially distance. Signs encouraging proper social distancing are at high-traffic exhibits.
For more information on Zoo Idaho, visit zooidaho.org.
Zoo Idaho is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.