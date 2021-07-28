POCATELLO — Acclaimed singer/songwriter John Rush headlines Idaho State University's Concert on the Quad Thursday at 6 p.m. The event is free for all to attend. Rush takes you on a musical journey, singing and playing guitar, bass, harmonica, piano, saxophone, banjo, keyboard and percussion in a unique one-man show. Rush wows audiences with his guitar work, voice and lyrics, winning him Campus Entertainer of the Year and Campus Awards Musician of the Year.

Indie Spirit Award winner "Waves" will be shown on Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Also the winner of the National Board of Review's Top Ten Films of the Year, this story traces the journey of a suburban family — led by a well-intentioned but domineering father — as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.

Golden Globe nominee "Life as a House" will play on Aug. 7 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. It's $1 admission day at the Bengal Theater for this movie starring Kevin Kline as a father whose mid-life crisis forces him to reckon with his family failings and set out on a course for redemption. Hayden Christensen and Kristin Scott Thomas co-star in this winner of the National Board of Review award. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.

ISU soccer gets underway on Aug. 7 versus ISU Alumni soccer players at 7 p.m. and on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. with an exhibition against Salt Lake Community College, with both matches at the newly revamped Davis Field. Admission is free for these pre-season events, so come on out and root for the Bengals.

Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus—related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.