Bob Devine

As Idaho State University reopens after Thanksgiving, there are a handful of worthwhile movies playing at the Pond Student Union in the coming weeks before Christmas break.

The Bengal Theater opens back up this Sunday with "The Good House" starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline showing at 4 and 7 p.m. Based on the best-selling novel, a New England realtor ignites long-buried emotions and family secrets when she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame while masking a growing addiction. ABC News writes, “Sigourney Weaver deserves awards attention for turning this dramedy into something funny, touching and vital.” Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/good.

