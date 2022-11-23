As Idaho State University reopens after Thanksgiving, there are a handful of worthwhile movies playing at the Pond Student Union in the coming weeks before Christmas break.
The Bengal Theater opens back up this Sunday with "The Good House" starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline showing at 4 and 7 p.m. Based on the best-selling novel, a New England realtor ignites long-buried emotions and family secrets when she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame while masking a growing addiction. ABC News writes, “Sigourney Weaver deserves awards attention for turning this dramedy into something funny, touching and vital.” Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/good.
The classic movie “A Christmas Story” will be shown Dec. 1–3 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
"Three Thousand Years of Longing" plays on Dec. 4 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton star in a creative spin on genie mythology. While attending a conference in Istanbul, an acclaimed professor happens to encounter a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Because she's a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong and refuses to participate, but the djinn tells her fantastical stories of his past, and eventually, she's beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/3000.
“The Santa Clause” is the movie at the Bengal Theater from Dec. 8–10 at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. When a divorced dad accidentally kills Santa, he and his son are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa's place before the next Christmas arrives. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Semester movies conclude with "The Swearing Jar" showing on Dec. 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This highly-rated Canadian movie about a high-school music teacher follows the story of her budding relationship with her husband, the birth of their child and the lie that threatens it all. “An intelligent, hopeful, and heartbreaking musical drama about moving on, exploring what can happen when you’re determined to write your own destiny in love and in life,” writes Screen Media. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/swearing.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus events included in future columns, send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.