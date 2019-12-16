POCATELLO — The Yellowstone restaurant is pleased to bring back soprano Jordan Bowman and pianist David Bowman for an encore presentation of a holiday concert at The Yellowstone on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Yellowstone restaurant is located in the historic Hotel Yellowstone in Old Town Pocatello, corner of Main and Bonneville.
“We’re delighted Jordan and David could accommodate a second show for our guests,” said Jennifer Erchul, co-owner. “As a father-daughter duo, these two are simply amazing artists and generate a lot of interest ... so much interest we had to turn people away because we were simply at capacity.”
Jordan Bowman, soprano and composer from Pocatello, is also the co-founder and artistic director of Opera Elect. She has completed her bachelor’s degree in music (2014) at The College of Idaho with Mari Jo Tynon and her Master of Music in opera (2019) at Binghamton University with professor Mary Burgess. Bowman’s repertoire spans from operatic lyric and coloratura roles to contemporary theater and classical new music roles. She most recently debuted the title role in the new opera “The Tale of Josephine Garrett” with librettist Madelein Bowman. With the help of Opera Elect, she pioneered the New Music Concert Series in Idaho to give local artists the professional opportunity to perform, as well as give composers around the world concerts for their music to be premiered. Bowman was featured in many short operas, songs and song cycles in this series. She looks forward to many more new music and opera performances and compositions.
Jordan will be accompanied by her father, pianist David Bowman, a well-known local musician who has been on the music scene for many years playing with bands such as Gas, Food and Lodging, The Aaron Ball Band and more.
“One of the things we wanted to do as we opened up The Yellowstone was provide the community a place to relax and enjoy local artists and musicians, to provide a place for the artists to play and a place for the community to gather. It’s working out really well,” said Jennifer.
Due to limit space and a lot of interest, people wanting to attend this free encore performance are highly encouraged to call The Yellowstone restaurant and make reservations. Reservations can be made by calling 208-234-7000 or online at www.theyellowstonerestaurant.com.