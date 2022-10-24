POCATELLO — The Community Loan Center, a community-based alternative to payday loans, recently made CLC loan No. 100,000. Since its inception in 2011, the network of Community Loan Center local lenders has now grown to include 23 lenders located in 11 states. The Community Loan Center has loaned borrowers over $93 million, saving borrowers over $77 million compared to what they would have paid to borrow the same amount in payday loans.

Locally, the Community Loan Center is offered by The Community Loan Center of Eastern Idaho. The CLC of Eastern Idaho program is operated by NeighborWorks Pocatello and has been in operation since 2018.

