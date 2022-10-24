POCATELLO — The Community Loan Center, a community-based alternative to payday loans, recently made CLC loan No. 100,000. Since its inception in 2011, the network of Community Loan Center local lenders has now grown to include 23 lenders located in 11 states. The Community Loan Center has loaned borrowers over $93 million, saving borrowers over $77 million compared to what they would have paid to borrow the same amount in payday loans.
Locally, the Community Loan Center is offered by The Community Loan Center of Eastern Idaho. The CLC of Eastern Idaho program is operated by NeighborWorks Pocatello and has been in operation since 2018.
The CLC of Eastern Idaho partners with local employers to offer qualifying employees the ability to borrow up to $1,000 at reasonable interest rates as an alternative to predatory payday loans. The program is designed for borrowers across various income brackets and professions who might lack access to an emergency fund or traditional financing when faced with unexpected expenses.
The program allows borrowers to repay early without credit checks, collateral, or prepayment penalties and is structured to keep payments small and manageable. CLC loan payments are paid back through payroll deduction and are based on borrowers’ payroll schedules. Free, no-obligation financial education is available to any CLC borrower. Financial education through NeighborWorks covers helpful tips on topics such as creating a spending plan, getting out of debt, improving credit and becoming a homeowner.
The CLC loan program is a national franchise building relationships with local community lenders, such as CLC of Eastern Idaho across the country. CLC franchisees use their own lending capital and recruit participating employers locally. Franchisees use CLC branding and lending software, along with a package of lending services, such as loan processing, loan documentation, loan funding and loan servicing. CLC franchisees also receive CLC training and technical assistance through Texas Community Capital, dba: Community Loan Center of America, which serves as the CLC network coordinator.
Each CLC local lender markets their program to employers in their community. There is no cost or risk to employers, and the program is easy to administer. Employers who sign up to offer the CLC program commit to notifying employees about the CLC loan program and make the program available to employees. Usually, the CLC program becomes part of the employer’s package of employee benefits. Some employers report that the CLC loan program has helped reduce their employee turnover rate, as well as improved workplace morale. Employers also agree to verify employment and verify income. As a loan payment method, payroll deduction reduces CLC loan charge-offs to the current rate of around 4.5% allowing the CLC lenders to charge a lower interest rate of only 18% and a $20 loan origination fee (21.8% APR based on $1,000 loan with a 12-month term) compared to average annual interest rates of 521% at traditional payday lending institutions in Idaho. Any proceeds that are generated from the interest on CLC loans are reinvested back into the loan program or into neighborhood beautification projects.
Employees/borrowers give the CLC high approval marks because of the ease of getting a loan when they need it and the convenience of automatic loan repayment through payroll deduction. Public and private employers view the CLC as a unique, risk-free addition to their employee benefit package. Social investors support the innovative CLC loan program, which shows that loans to workers can be reasonably priced.
For more information about the Community Loan Center including how to bring the CLC loan program to your employer, please contact Clarissa Jackman at 208-232-9468, ext. 108.
