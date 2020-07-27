CHUBBUCK — My nomination for employee of the year is Rob Humpherys. This recognition would be the very last thing that Rob would want, but I believe he has earned it. Rob has met the four public works goals in the following ways:
Continuous improvement: Rob’s over-arching objective in his work is to get the best product possible for the residents of Chubbuck. He is constantly confronting uncomfortable situations with contractors to ensure that the work is done correctly and will create the least amount of future burden on the city. Rob often assists contractors in helping them learn and improve. He also looks for ways to improve our operations and outcomes.
Process is important: Rob understands that the process he follows when ensuring a project is completed correctly is very important. I am able to rely on Rob, without supervision, to see that the process is followed for each and every project. He is able to track that process on multiple projects at once and makes sure everything is accounted for. He often looks for potential issues ahead of time and works with the contractors to minimize the delay.
100% effective: When things are busy, Rob is often pulled in many different directions. Yet he is able to split his time and effort between multiple projects and is able to prioritize so that the most important concerns are addressed. He successfully balances his time to ensure that his efforts are effective. He is quick to respond to needs or requests and he always follows up on issues. When construction is slower, he looks for ways to help others and is always willing to help out when possible.
Proactive: Rob is continually trying to anticipate issues and resolve them before they become problems. This is typically done for the benefit of others, not for himself. He does not view the city through the viewpoint of just his job description but instead is looking at things around him as a member of our larger team. He identifies issues or concerns with the intent to help the other departments as well.
In addition to being a great example of someone who embodies the four public works goals, Rob is a great example of what our department stands for.
The first half of our department’s mission statement states that we are dedicated to providing safe and reliable infrastructure and services, and we strive to protect and maximize the community’s investments in that infrastructure. Rob embodies this mission. He expects the best from contractors so that the residents have the best infrastructure with the least amount of future costs.
Our mission statement also includes our commitment to serve the public while being respectful, proactive and responsive. If Rob is anything, he is respectful, proactive and responsive. For many contractors and residents, Rob is the face of the city. As such, he is often the person they contact with questions or complaints. Even when the issue has nothing to do with his job, Rob has always handled it with respect and ensures the issue gets addressed by the appropriate person. His interactions with the public are always friendly and respectful, even in difficult situations. I would be surprised if he’s received one phone call in the past year that he hasn’t returned or followed up on.
It is clear that Rob’s efforts and intentions align with the goals of the Public Works and the Engineering Department. He is self-motivated and is a great example of a city employee. Although he won’t want it, Rob has earned this nomination.