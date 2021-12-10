Controlling our emotions, especially in difficult times, can be quite a challenge. I would include myself in this analysis, but I think most of us are guilty about losing our tempers more in the last couple of years than what may be considered normal.
Whether it’s a disagreement with a political standpoint, a car with out-of-state license plates flying recklessly by you on the highway — the reasons are many.
A common reaction to someone showing a fit of rage or extreme anger is to quip, “Don’t have a stroke!” Well, it seems that statement is more applicable than the joke would allow.
A recent study that evaluated the causes of strokes found that one in 11 stroke survivors experienced a period of anger or being upset in the hour leading up to the stroke. This trigger was identified as part of the global INTERSTROKE study which analyzed over 13,000 cases of acute stroke.
Story continues below video
Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability across the world. Stroke prevention has always focused on longitudinal risk factors such as high blood pressure, tobacco use and obesity. This study showed that anger or emotional upset was linked to approximately a 30 percent increase in stroke risk during the one hour after the episode. What this tells us is it’s best to have a handle on your anger and do your best to limit emotional outbursts.
Obviously, there are many levels to this but one thing to consider is what you do when you’re not angry. Rest, meditation, prayer, breathing exercises all help to blunt emotional responses when a situation arises.
The findings of this study demonstrate that besides the obvious preventative factors, our emotional response to situations, especially those beyond our control, is vital to long-term health and well-being.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.