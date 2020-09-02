POCATELLO — Emilio Estevez is the star of many movies over the past 40 years, including "The Breakfast Club," "St. Elmo's Fire," "Young Guns," "The Mighty Ducks" and more. But in recent years he has been on the other side of the camera more often, directing movies, such as "Bobby," "The Way" and now "The Public" which is being shown at the Bengal Theater this weekend, with shows on Friday at 7 and 9:45 p.m. and on Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m.
It was quite a surprise this past week, when I received a short email from Estevez, via his email address for the movie "The Public," expressing his appreciation for supporting his work, and talking about his visit to Pocatello years ago while taking his kids on a cross country road trip in an RV and his visit to the Potato Museum in Blackfoot. It was a short acknowledgment I won't soon forget, putting a smile on my face much like his new movie, which serves as an ode to public libraries and to the plight of the homeless. In the film, an act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the city's public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Estevez stars with Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union and Taylor Schilling in a story that alternates between the gravity of the situation and the quirky offbeat humor of some of the central characters. It was one of my favorite films to watch this past year, and the Hollywood News wrote, "'The Public' is the best movie of the year so far and represents a new creative high point for Estevez as a filmmaker." (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/public.
And not to be overlooked is "The Best of Enemies," starring Sam Rockwell and Taraji P. Henson, playing at the Bengal Theater Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. This film couldn't be more timely as the true story of a civil rights leader's clash with a KKK leader over school integration in Durham, North Carolina, leads to unexpected outcomes as both are challenged to face their own fears and prejudices to find what is best for their community. The Chicago Tribune writes, "I like this movie, especially now, because it puts a premium on finding compromise and resolution the hard way: by getting to know your ideological adversary, and then doing something about what needs to be done." (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/best.
Masks and social distancing measures are in effect at the Bengal Theater. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.