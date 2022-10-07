Candice Hutchins

Candice Hutchins

 Health West photo

It is important to keep an emergency/first aid kit at home and in your car to be prepared for any emergencies you may encounter. Some things in your emergency kits will differ from others but there are some basics that everyone should have. Your emergency kit should be stored somewhere easy to get to and out of reach of young children.

Cuts, scrapes and burns some of the most common injuries you will need an emergency kit for. Adhesive bandages of various sizes, gauze pads, adhesive tape remover, antiseptic wipes, rolled bandages, antibiotic ointment, hydrocortisone cream, hydrogen peroxide and gloves are the basics for these emergencies. Other basic supplies to have are a thermometer, a flashlight, over-the-counter medications, instant hot and cold packs, tweezers and waterproof matches. Other items that would be helpful are emergency blankets, a radio, a phone charger, extra batteries, sunscreen and insect repellant. It is important to check your kit regularly for expired medications and things and replace them when needed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.