It is important to keep an emergency/first aid kit at home and in your car to be prepared for any emergencies you may encounter. Some things in your emergency kits will differ from others but there are some basics that everyone should have. Your emergency kit should be stored somewhere easy to get to and out of reach of young children.
Cuts, scrapes and burns some of the most common injuries you will need an emergency kit for. Adhesive bandages of various sizes, gauze pads, adhesive tape remover, antiseptic wipes, rolled bandages, antibiotic ointment, hydrocortisone cream, hydrogen peroxide and gloves are the basics for these emergencies. Other basic supplies to have are a thermometer, a flashlight, over-the-counter medications, instant hot and cold packs, tweezers and waterproof matches. Other items that would be helpful are emergency blankets, a radio, a phone charger, extra batteries, sunscreen and insect repellant. It is important to check your kit regularly for expired medications and things and replace them when needed.
Some of the basic medications you can include in your emergency kit are Aloe Vera gel, calamine lotion, anti-diarrhea medicines, antihistamines, antacids, cough and cold medicines, Tylenol and/or Motrin, and aspirin. You should also store at least a weeks’ worth of your prescription medication that does not require refrigeration and a list of these medications and doses. The list of emergency contacts in your kit should include contact information for the primary care provider for every member of your family, local emergency services, emergency road service providers (car emergency kit) and the poison control line. Other helpful forms might be medical histories and medical consents for each family member.
Some common roadside issues that can occur are breakdowns, broken windshield, accidents and inclement weather. Having an emergency kit in your car can help you be prepared for these issues. Items that should be included in an emergency car kit include: wheel wrench and tripod jack, properly inflated spare tire, flashlight and extra batteries, jumper cables, tool kit or multipurpose utility tool, reflective triangles, compass, first aid kit, nonperishable, high-energy foods (nuts, dried fruits, hard candy), drinking water, reflective vest, car charger for cell phone, fire extinguisher, duct tape and rain poncho. Some things to include when traveling in cold weather are a blanket, snow brush, small snow shovel, windshield washer fluid, de-icing fluid, warm clothing and traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats) in case you get stuck. Another thing that most people would not think about is a pair of walking shoes. If you do get stuck and must walk, tennis shoes are better than dress shoes. Toilet paper, Pepper spray, road atlas, twenty dollars (stashed in the glove box) and an air horn are other items most people do not think about.
It is always a good idea to be prepared for an emergency and having a first aid kit at home and in your care can give you some peace of mind knowing you are ready for some basic emergencies that can occur.
Candice Hutchins is an RN at the Health West Pediatric Clinic. She has been a nurse for 19 years and loves working with kids. She enjoys reading, cross-stitching and being with her family.
