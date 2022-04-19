POCATELLO — Eleven Idaho State University Outstanding Student Achievement Award winners will be honored at a reception Thursday.
The Outstanding Student Achievement Awards are the most prestigious awards given by the university to students. The recipients are graduating students who have demonstrated outstanding service to their respective college, ISU and the community, and who also have exceptional scholastic achievement.
The 2022 Outstanding Student Achievement Award recipients are:
— College of Arts and Letters — Fine arts and humanities: Kendra Berry.
— College of Arts and Letters — Social sciences: Eizaak Jordan.
— College of Business: Lynnea Dale.
— College of Education: Denver Dobson.
— College of Science and Engineering — Engineering: Robbie Spiers.
— College of Science and Engineering — Physical science: Camile Hansen.
— College of Health: Kate Allen.
— College of Pharmacy: Caden Alder.
— College of Technology: Andrew Hall.
— Graduate school — Masters candidate: Alex Wooding.
— Graduate school — Doctoral candidate: Ali Shokrgozar.
The reception begins at 6 p.m. in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact Angie Wilhelm, alumni events coordinator, at angelawilhelm@isu.edu or 208-282-3730.