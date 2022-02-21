POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes employees who positively influence educational success. The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Ms. Jenny Higgins is February’s P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Higgins is the media center aide at Indian Hills Elementary School. She was nominated by the school principal, Ms. Jill Johnson.
In her nomination letter, Ms. Johnson wrote: “Jenny was hired to be our media center aide right before all the COVID precautions came into place. She had so many ambitious ideas for turning the library into an inviting, learning place, and then she found out she couldn't even use the library. She would have to push and pull carts full of books to each of the 23 classrooms every week. Jenny did this with a smile and made her visits to the classrooms positive. She planned a literacy activity and provided kids an opportunity to check out books. She even took requests and worked overtime to find requested books for students.
Then, Jenny was told that the library cataloging/shelving system was going to be completely changed. Books would have to be moved. She rounded up her own help for this arduous task. She came in early, stayed late, worked weekends, and a few days of her holiday break to make the library organized and inviting to learners. This year, Jenny is able to have students come to her classroom, the library. The love of books she shares with students is contagious. She is passionate about getting books into the hands of all our students.
"In addition to providing literacy lessons and book distribution to kids, Jenny is at the front door each morning and after school. Her duty is to help kids get in and out of their cars in the drop-off lane. She is sometimes the first and last smile these students get. Parents love Miss Jenny because she insures their children's safety and makes them feel good about being at school. Jenny is truly a ray of sunshine at Indian Hills. ”
Ms. Higgins was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Feb. 15 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.