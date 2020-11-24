POCATELLO - Elegant Assisted Living is seeking donations from the community for their residents.

Deliver unwrapped gifts to 1256 Wright Ave. in Pocatello.

For more information, call (208) 478-9400.

Thank you all for your kindness during this very difficult time.

Female resident #1

Coloring books

Slipper socks non skid x 5

Pringles

Diary

Notebooks with pens

Bible stories

Sewing, lace threat large needles and fabric

Audio books

Golden oldies cd

Hair scrunches

Chess set

Bible stories

Bird food for feeder

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash

Man #1

Cookies

Snacks

Thermos large

Football stuff Chicago bears

Handkerchiefs

BBQ chips

Nonskid socks

Regular mends socks

Mt dew, dr pepper red and blue Gatorade

Female #2

Case of ravioli

Ramen noodles x 3

Harry Potter movies

Lg. Pink sweats

Lg pj any color

XL pj

2xl shirt or pj

Fuzzy Blanket

Red lipstick and makeup

Man #2

2xl pj

Candy and soda

Coke zero

Black levis 32 x 32

Slippers size 10

Socks

2xl Sweat pants black and grey

Xl sweats

Watch

Female #3

Xl sweater blue

Xl pajamas

XL Night gowns

Asst candy

Stickers from hobby lobby for cards

Lg sweat shirt red

Oils for diffuser peppermint home and garden brand

Lg pajamas x4

Nonskid socks x5

Chicken wet cat food

Shower to shower

Shampoo and conditioner x 5

Books by Debbie Mccomber

Christmas books

Christian books

2xl pajamas

Med size button up sweater

Xl Yellow sweater

Hydration cup with straw

Female #4

Journal or diary

Warm fuzzy blanket x 2

Slippers 8/9 x 3

Slippers 9/10 x 2

Sugar free candy x 2

Xl pajamas x 4

Diet pepsi

Socks x2

Socks size 6-8 x2

L pajamas

Man #4

Xl sweats black

3xl shirts

12pk vanilla orange coke

Socks 9-11 x 2

Items that are always needed for residents include: 

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash

Hair brush and combs

Adult Coloring books with colored pencils

Word search

Snacks and soda

Coffee and Creamer

Tea and hot chocolate

Christmas candy and sugar free

Puzzles

Body lotion