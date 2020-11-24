POCATELLO - Elegant Assisted Living is seeking donations from the community for their residents.
Deliver unwrapped gifts to 1256 Wright Ave. in Pocatello.
For more information, call (208) 478-9400.
Thank you all for your kindness during this very difficult time.
Female resident #1
Coloring books
Slipper socks non skid x 5
Pringles
Diary
Notebooks with pens
Bible stories
Sewing, lace threat large needles and fabric
Audio books
Golden oldies cd
Hair scrunches
Chess set
Bible stories
Bird food for feeder
Shampoo and conditioner
Body wash
Man #1
Cookies
Snacks
Thermos large
Football stuff Chicago bears
Handkerchiefs
BBQ chips
Nonskid socks
Regular mends socks
Mt dew, dr pepper red and blue Gatorade
Female #2
Case of ravioli
Ramen noodles x 3
Harry Potter movies
Lg. Pink sweats
Lg pj any color
XL pj
2xl shirt or pj
Fuzzy Blanket
Red lipstick and makeup
Man #2
2xl pj
Candy and soda
Coke zero
Black levis 32 x 32
Slippers size 10
Socks
2xl Sweat pants black and grey
Xl sweats
Watch
Female #3
Xl sweater blue
Xl pajamas
XL Night gowns
Asst candy
Stickers from hobby lobby for cards
Lg sweat shirt red
Oils for diffuser peppermint home and garden brand
Lg pajamas x4
Nonskid socks x5
Chicken wet cat food
Shower to shower
Shampoo and conditioner x 5
Books by Debbie Mccomber
Christmas books
Christian books
2xl pajamas
Med size button up sweater
Xl Yellow sweater
Hydration cup with straw
Female #4
Journal or diary
Warm fuzzy blanket x 2
Slippers 8/9 x 3
Slippers 9/10 x 2
Sugar free candy x 2
Xl pajamas x 4
Diet pepsi
Socks x2
Socks size 6-8 x2
L pajamas
Man #4
Xl sweats black
3xl shirts
12pk vanilla orange coke
Socks 9-11 x 2
Items that are always needed for residents include:
Shampoo and conditioner
Body wash
Hair brush and combs
Adult Coloring books with colored pencils
Word search
Snacks and soda
Coffee and Creamer
Tea and hot chocolate
Christmas candy and sugar free
Puzzles
Body lotion