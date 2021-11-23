POCATELLO — We always greatly appreciate the community’s help in providing gifts for our residents at Christmas. We currently have 59 residents. Gifts can be dropped off at 1240 Snowbird Ave. in Pocatello on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or after hours at 1260 Wright Ave. in Pocatello. Please drop off items by Dec. 17. Call with any questions at 208-478-9400, ext. 6.
Needed items:
— Personal hygiene items: Shampoo, conditioner and body wash.
— Activity items: Crosswords, dot to dot, mazes, diamond art, coloring books, colored gel pens and colored pencils.
