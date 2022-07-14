A coalition of charity, Parliamentary, academic and faith partners joined together to organize a series of events in the United Kingdom, focusing on the theme of how women and youth are leading worldwide interfaith peace-building efforts. Hundreds of delegates gathered in London, Birmingham and Manchester on July 3-6 to join the international conference “Preventing Violence, Promoting Freedom of Belief,” supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Church and its partners brought 19 global peace-builders to the UK, to share practical solutions at Parliamentary and UK Government meetings, and at the multi-venue women and youth conference co-sponsored by the Church. Panel discussions at the Birmingham Central Mosque were part of the program. Areas of the world represented included Afghanistan, Bosnia, the Central African Republic, Ghana, Iraq, Israel Palestine, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Members of the country groups reflected different faiths and represented both sides of a conflict divide, working together to build understanding and peace. Delegates had direct interaction with Fiona Bruce MP, the UK Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief. They participated in the International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief, the global conference in London hosted by the UK Government which was attended by over 600 government representatives and civil society leaders from 100 countries.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, participated in an event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Prevention of Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity, at the UK Parliament, July 5. Human rights campaigners Fleur Anderson MP and Baroness Helena Kennedy played prominent roles in the meetings, along with many women who work as peace-building and religious dialogue activists. They were joined by Professor W. Cole Durham Jr. (president of the G20 Interfaith Forum) and Professor Brett G. Scharffs (director of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies, Brigham Young University), and other experts. Elder Cook was accompanied on his visit to England by his wife, Sister Mary Cook.
Describing the Church’s historic experience of persecution — including an extermination order in Missouri — Elder Cook said that it “made us feel that we had a duty to protect others and to watch out for others who couldn't fully defend themselves.”
Religious freedom and accountability benefits individuals, countries, and even secular societies, said Elder Cook. When governments recognize this, “it gives them an impulse to protect religion” so faith can “bless people, all people, not just religious people, not just people of faith — everyone.”
During his UK visit, Elder Cook met with Fiona Bruce MP, the UK Prime Minister’s Special Envoy, together with government ministers from across the globe.
Fiona Bruce MP underlined the urgent need to tackle faith-based discrimination.
“Right across the world today, people are losing their right to an education, to a job, a home, a livelihood, access to justice, even to life itself, simply because of what they believe,” she told an audience at the Manchester young adult centre of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (July 3). “This has to change."
Mrs Bruce thanked the Church for demonstrating its advocacy of freedom of religion or belief by organizing multiple events.
At the events, Dishani Jayaweera, Centre for Peacebuilding and Reconciliation, Sri Lanka, detailed her work with religious leaders, mothers and teachers to emphasize their vital role in crafting “the mindsets of young people, as well as children, in order to recognize, accept, respect, nourish, promote and celebrate diversity."
Sister Traci De Marco, area organization adviser, Europe North Area, for The Church of Jesus Christ called for “values-based action” to combat gender-related and religious persecution. “Imagine a world where this cruelty and abuse was eradicated. This is the world I want for my children and grandchildren; this is the world we all want; this is the world we all deserve.”
In the conference’s concluding session, Elder Alan T. Phillips, second counsellor in the Europe North Area Presidency, remarked that people who are oppressed and persecuted must be seen and heard, especially women and children who suffer disproportionately. He commented, "We have heard at this conference from inspiring women and youth who have reached across religious, political, and cultural divides. They are the peacemakers and are the hope that things can be better.” Elder Phillips called for an end to marginalization at any level so that all have an opportunity for a life that flourishes. He added, “All are members of the human family, and as such, are entitled to inalienable rights and human dignity.”
The International Ministerial Fringe Conferences on “Preventing Violence, Promoting Freedom of Belief” were organized by Dr. Sam Rushworth, the Church’s Freedom of Religion or Belief Adviser in the UK, and Emma Dipper, CEO, Gender and Religious Freedom.