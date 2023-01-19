Elder and Sister Gong

Elder and Sister Gong 

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Susan Gong are the keynote speakers for Family Discovery Day on the final day of RootsTech, the global family history gathering taking place March 2–4, 2023.

Elder and Sister Gong will speak on Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m., which will be broadcast on RootsTech.org, RootsTech YouTube, Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Gospel Library app.

