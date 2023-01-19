Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Susan Gong are the keynote speakers for Family Discovery Day on the final day of RootsTech, the global family history gathering taking place March 2–4, 2023.
The theme for RootsTech 2023 is “Uniting.” RootsTech is all about bringing people, stories, memories, technology, innovation, communities and, ultimately, families together.
Plan to join millions of virtual and in-person attendees March 2–4, 2023, for inspiring keynote addresses, instructive classes, innovative technologies, and most of all, the ability to connect people to their family — past, present and future.
“Families are the foundation of society,” said FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood in an October 6 news release. “Connecting and uniting families across generations strengthens individuals and nations alike. We are amazed and gratified to see the role RootsTech has been able to play in helping literally millions of individuals connect with their family, past, present and future.”
Access to the expo hall in Salt Lake City is free and will include more than 200 exhibitors, product demonstrations and interactions with research specialists.
“For those of you questioning whether to join us virtual or in person, the best part about this year is you get to choose how you join us,” said Jen Allen, director of events at FamilySearch in the live RootsTech Q&A in September. “We hope you will come to Salt Lake if you’re able, but if you aren’t, the virtual experience is going to be incredible. We cannot wait to connect with all of you all over the world.”
For more information about RootsTech 2023, visit RootsTech.org. To help learn more about the registration options and process, see this the live question-and-answer session on Facebook.
