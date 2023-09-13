IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has again received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
This marks the fourth year in a row that EIRMC has achieved this designation.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain bursts or is blocked by a clot. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get needed blood and oxygen, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and increasing recovery times.
“EIRMC improves patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines set forth by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association,” said Melissa Campbell, MSN, RN, CNRN, stroke program coordinator. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our team to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in Idaho Falls and our surrounding communities can experience longer, healthier lives.”
The EIRMC stroke team is comprised of dedicated professionals including two full-time inpatient neurologists, Dr. William Hills and Dr. Shahzaib Tariq; interventional radiologists; emergency room physicians; nurses; CT technologists; phlebotomists; pharmacists; and therapists, to name a few.
EIRMC also received the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite Plus award. To qualify for this recognition, EIRMC met specific criteria to reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster medication, Tenecteplase.
“Our average administration time is an impressive 30 minutes,” said Campbell.
For several years, EIRMC has been designated a Primary Stroke Center featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.
“We are proud of these achievements and are dedicated to providing our community and all of Southeast Idaho with exceptional stroke care,” said Melissa Campbell.
Lastly, EIRMC received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. EIRMC aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
