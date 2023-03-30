IDAHO FALLS — During the month of March, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center achieved two significant milestones, solidifying its position as the most comprehensive and advanced cardiology program in the region.

The cardiology team performed its 300th transaortic valve replacement (called TAVR) to treat aortic stenosis, a valve disease that reduces or blocks blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body. Soon after reaching this milestone, EIRMC performed its 500th left atrial appendage closure.

