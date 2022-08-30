POCATELLO — The popular Edson Fichter Nature Talks series is returning for a second year this September. Have you wanted to learn more about the history of the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello? What birds and reptiles call this area home? The types of plants that exist there? The historical connections people have had to this area and the Portneuf Valley? Then don’t miss this free lecture series co-sponsored by Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area and Idaho Fish and Game.

These evening chats will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Edson Fichter Nature Area Thursdays in September from 6 to 7 p.m. The nature area is located off of Cheyenne Avenue next to Indian Hills Elementary, 666 Cheyenne Ave. in Pocatello.