We are happy to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of Edmund Morton Axford and Susan Kirstine Hanks Axford. Ed and Sue were married on Nov. 24, 1971, in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ed was born and raised in Massachusetts. After graduating from Georgetown High School, he attended Northern Essex Community College in Massachusetts for one year and then served a mission for the LDS church in the west-central states. He served in Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and Idaho, including serving for six months in Pocatello. After his mission, Ed attended Brigham Young University in Provo where he met Sue.
Sue was born and raised in Pocatello. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1967 and then attended Idaho State University for two years. After that, Sue transferred to BYU in Provo. She spent a semester abroad in Grenoble, France studying French and then returned to BYU to continue her studies there. It was while at BYU that Ed and Sue met just before the end of the spring semester of 1971.
A few days before that semester ended, Ed had an accident in Provo and tore all the ligaments in one of his knees. After a major surgery, the doctors in Provo said they needed Ed to stay close for several weeks while they took further care of his knee. Ed needed a place to stay (instead of going back to Massachusetts), so arrangements were made for him to stay with Sue’s family in Pocatello while his knee healed. It was certainly a convenient way for Ed and Sue to get better acquainted.
Ed and Sue soon fell in love. They got engaged that September, and then they got married on Nov. 24, 1971. They have had a wonderful journey together ever since.
Ed graduated from BYU with two Bachelor of Arts degrees — one in social work and one in child development and family relationships. He then got his Master’s Degree from Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington in social Work. Ed worked for eight years for LDS Family Services in both Kennewick, Washington and in Fishkill, New York. After moving back to Pocatello in 1989, Ed worked for the state of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare as program manager of Southeast Idaho Adult and Children’s Mental Health Services. He also did a great deal of private family counseling. He retired in 2010.
Sue graduated from BYU with a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education — with French and English majors. After graduation, she spent most of her time raising their five daughters — Lisa, Bethany, Diana, Kara and Jennifer. She also taught piano lessons for over 20 years, and then after their children were all in school, Sue taught English at Highland High School in Pocatello for 16 years. She retired in 2010.
Ed and Sue served together on a mission for the LDS church in St. Louis, Missouri. They also served for one year in the mission office of the Idaho Pocatello mission. They have worked in the Idaho Falls Temple for five years and are now serving in the Pocatello Temple.
Ed and Sue love spending time with their family. They have all been a huge blessing to them in their lives and are the source of great happiness, joy and fun. Their daughters and sons-in-law are Lisa (Nick Ball), Bethany (Terry Hansen), Diana (Steve Jenkins), Kara (Matt Simons) and Jennifer (Zac Cook).
Ed and Sue have 20 wonderful grandchildren — with two more on the way. They are the highlight of their lives.
Ed and Sue’s family recently put together a 50th wedding anniversary celebration for their immediate family where they re-created Ed and Sue’s original wedding reception from 50 years ago. It was great fun and brought back many special memories for Ed and Sue.
These first 50 years together have been wonderful. Ed and Sue have been blessed with an amazing family and many great neighbors, associates and good friends. Ed and Sue are now looking forward to seeing what the next 50 years will bring. Here’s hoping for the best.