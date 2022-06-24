You touch a lot of surfaces and foods when you are in the kitchen. You might handle your phone, iPad, or tablet as you are preparing meals. A 2016 study by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found 49 percent of people use devices such as smartphones or tablets while preparing food. Of those persons, only 37 percent wash their hands with soap after touching the device.
Should you be concerned? The germs which cause foodborne illness can be on your phone or tablet. It is known that Norovirus can live on hard surfaces and on clothes. It is best to minimize contact with your phone or other devices while cooking and wash your hands regularly during the cooking process. Remember handwashing can prevent 1 in 3 diarrhea-related sicknesses and 1 in 5 respiratory infections. Source: fightbac.org
Ready for a fun approach to handwashing to encourage our efforts? Consider these ideas: Play a twenty second song during your handwashing routine; Sing the ABC song once or Twinkle Twinkle Little Star twice to equal at least 20 seconds. If no water or soap is available, hand sanitizer will remove most germs. Be sure to follow up with a proper handwash.
Just in case you want need a refresher, review these proper handwashing steps:
Wet your hands with warm potable (drinkable) water whenever possible. The temperature of the water helps to better dissolve grease and remove stubborn particles.
Apply soap. Any will do. It does not need to be antibacterial.
Rub the soap around for at least 20 seconds. Include in-between fingers, back of hands and all the way to your wrists. Make suds and sing the ABC song twice to make sure 20 seconds of washing occurs.
Rinse with warm water. If only cold water is available, it will do.
Dry with a paper towel and dispose of in trash. Paper is disposable, kind to the environment and easily carried along to your activities. Cloth towels will hold bacteria until washed, so be sure to wash your cloth towels daily.
As you are enjoying the summer get togethers and weather, make food safe experiences part of every event. Keep handwashing supplies in your vehicle and be prepared for food safe fun times.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.