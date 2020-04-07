One of the most frequent questions asked by and to Orthodox Christians is “Why does the Orthodox Church celebrate Easter (Pascha) on a different day than other Christians?” This difference has a long history related to Christianity itself, the complex nature of calendars, and the use of astronomical data. Almost from the very beginning of the existence of the Christian Church, the issue regarding the date of our Lord’s death and resurrection presented variations.
A factor that figures prominently in determining the date of Easter is the date of the Jewish Passover. Originally, Passover was celebrated on the first full moon after the vernal equinox. Christians, therefore, celebrated Easter according to the same calculation. The correlation between the date of Easter and the date of Passover is clear. Our Lord’s death and resurrection coincided with Passover, thereby assuring a secure point of reference in time.
In response to this ongoing problem, the First Ecumenical Council of the one Christian Church convened at Nicaea in 325 A.D., took up the issue. It determined that Easter should be celebrated on the Sunday that follows the first full moon after the vernal equinox – the actual beginning of spring. If the full moon happens to fall on a Sunday, Easter is observed the following Sunday. The day taken to be the invariable date of the vernal equinox is March 21. Hence, the determination of the date of Easter is governed by a process dependent on the vernal equinox and the phase of the moon as long as Jewish Passover is concluded.
Most Christians eventually ceased to regulate the observance of Easter by the Jewish Passover. Their purpose, of course, was to preserve the original practice of celebrating Easter following the vernal equinox without taking into consideration the Jewish Passover. Thus, the Council of Nicaea sought to link the principles for determining the date of Easter to the norms for calculating Passover during our Lord’s lifetime. Historically the Orthodox Church still follows. In simple terms Orthodox Easter (Pascha) is calculated historically with the following guiding principles Easter is to be observed on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox as long as Jewish Passover has concluded.
Therefore, Holy Week begins with the observance of Palm Sunday, April 12th and continues with Holy Week and the celebration of the Lord’s Holy Resurrection on Sunday, April 19th. The largest Eastern Orthodox Church in the State of Idaho, the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Pocatello and southeastern Idaho continues to observe Holy Week and Easter (Pascha) according to the historic Christian Church calculation.
According to Father Constantine Zozos, pastor of the Assumption Church all sacred services will be Live Streamed on the parish website due to the Coronavirus and directives of social distancing.
"Pascha" means Passover - passage. The Israelites passed from Egyptian slavery to the Promised Land. Orthodox Christian Pascha is the ultimate passage from death to everlasting life. Despite current challenges, Father Zozos proclaims, “let us no less joyfully celebrate the Lord’s triumph over death, and proclaim emphatically, Christ is Risen!”