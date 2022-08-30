BLACKFOOT — Who’s ready for Indian Relays, the parade, food, rides and more? The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts Friday with the state fair parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the National Indian Relay Races on Sunday (pari-mutuel races start at noon), Monday, (no pari-mutuel races, get into races free), Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 with national championships.

Highlights for this year’s National Indian Relays include a few memorial races in honor of the following that have passed but never forgotten: T. Toby Tissidimit Memorial for Championship team, Daisy St. Clair Memorial for ladies race and ladies relay, Noah Fred Memorial for Championship Consolation and a special Keno “Yambasi” Coby Honorary Jockey Award on Sept. 8. On Sept. 7, the Osborne family will sponsor a dinner for the relay teams. Relay booklets will be available for $5 on Sunday at the relay races. The National Indian Relay races are sponsored by the Fort Hall Casino Hotel.