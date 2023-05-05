PrintScholarship Winners-01

The 2023 4-H/FFA winners.

 Photo courtesy of Eastern Idaho State Fair & Butler Amusements Inc.

BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair continues its support for outstanding high school seniors in Southeastern Idaho. In partnership with Butler Amusement Inc., the Eastern Idaho State Fair announced the six scholarship winners who have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. This scholarship fund has awarded over $105,000 to deserving college-bound teens since its inception 18 years ago.

A scholarship committee had the difficult task of selecting winners from the numerous commendable applicants.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.