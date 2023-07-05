Photo

One of the largest convention organizations in the world will be hosting its global three-day event for Eastern Idaho residents at the Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah June 30 through July 2.

 Photo courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Idaho summers bring a variety of outdoor activities, festivals and concerts to the area. But it’s the return of one event in particular that Pocatello resident Kieth Hildreth is eagerly anticipating. After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world is once again hosting its global three-day event, with the theme “Exercise Patience”!

"I look forward to these conventions every summer," said Hildreth. “They always leave me feeling refocused and encouraged.”

