Idaho summers bring a variety of outdoor activities, festivals and concerts to the area. But it’s the return of one event in particular that Pocatello resident Kieth Hildreth is eagerly anticipating. After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world is once again hosting its global three-day event, with the theme “Exercise Patience”!
"I look forward to these conventions every summer," said Hildreth. “They always leave me feeling refocused and encouraged.”
Prior to 2020, summers in Eastern Idaho were marked by local residents traveling to attend the annual convention. Then the pandemic interrupted that tradition when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages. Beginning June 30, Jehovah’s Witnesses, including 11 congregations in Eastern Idaho will resume attending their conventions at the Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah.
“Our virtual conventions helped us to maintain a sense of normalcy while continuing to benefit from the high-quality, educational and encouraging talks and videos we have become accustomed to,” said David Kellen, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “As we return to in-person conventions, I look forward to all the things that were missing from our virtual conventions: handshakes, hugs and smiles from long-time friends, as well as meeting and interacting with new friends.”
This year, some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention. In the United States alone, more than 708 conventions will be held in 144 host cities, a continuation of a 100-year-long tradition.
From Friday through Sunday, six sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance. A baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.
“Patience is more relevant today than ever before,” said Kellen. “Learning how to exercise patience can decrease stress, improve our relationships with others and add to our overall well-being.”
The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.
