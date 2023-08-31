EASTERN IDAHO — It’s time to remember loved ones and end overdose.
Local communities in Eastern Idaho and around the world are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. Observed on the Aug. 31 every year, International Overdose Awareness Day seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.
The following event will be taking place in Idaho Falls in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day:
— Today, Aug. 31: 7 p.m. Candlelight Vigil organized by Soldiers of Hope (Allen Abood and Kathy Chin) to remember those lost to overdose, recognize individuals in recovery and spread hope. This event will take place in Idaho Falls by the roundabout by Memorial Drive and D Street. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
By holding an event this year, the people of Eastern Idaho are joining themselves to a global movement for understanding, compassion and change. People and communities come together annually to raise awareness of one of the world’s most urgent public health crises — one that, unfortunately, is only getting worse.
Global overdose rates have skyrocketed in the last 25 years. In 2020, an estimated 284 million people worldwide had used a drug in the past 12 months, a 26% increase from 2010. The situation is especially severe in the U.S. In 2021, provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there were 107,622 drug overdose deaths, an increase of 15% from 2020.
Idaho Drug Overdose Mortality data from 2022 indicates 381 Idahoans experienced fatal drug overdoses. Of those 381 drug overdoses, 270 deaths were related to any opioid overdose and 188 deaths were related to fentanyl overdose. For additional Idaho Drug Overdose Data, visit https://www.gethealthy.dhw.idaho.gov/drug-overdose-dashboard.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s drug overdose prevention program advances opioid prevention work through public and prescriber education, local capacity building, public safety partnerships and connection to resources.
Eastern Idaho Public Health provides information and presentations to community members and organizations about the current state of opioid use in Idaho, safe storage and disposal of prescription opioids, illicit opioids, opioid overdose warning signs, how to administer naloxone and Idaho’s Good Samaritan Law. Presentations include overdose recognition and demonstrations of nasal naloxone.
If you or your organization are interested in hosting a drug overdose prevention and response training (naloxone training) or have questions, please contact Mallory Johnson at mjohnson@eiph.idaho.gov or 208-533-3221.
