Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, in partnership with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber and Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to host the Eastern Idaho Economic Summit on Friday.
The event will be held at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road in Ammon. Check-in will begin at 7:30 and the summit will start at 8 a.m. Registration is required.
Luiz Oliveira, from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, will provide a national overview of the economic and financial development of the economy. Luiz is lead associate economist in the economic research department. Following Luis Oliveira, Robert Spendlove, from Zions Bank, will speak on an economy in transition and the impact on a state and regional level. Robert is the senior economist for Zions Bank where he mentors and reports on economic indicators and public policy development for the bank.
“We are thrilled to have highly regarded economists speak on the state of our nation’s economy, which in turn affects both our state and regional economy. Luiz Oliveira and Robert Spendlove will hit on economic data points pre-COVID versus post-COVID, a potential recession, the impact of the fall of the Silicon Bank, where the economy is going, along with other economic areas of interest," said Teresa McKnight, CEO of REDI.
“We are honored to host this event in partnership with REDI. The information to be presented will greatly benefit all who attend,” added Paul Baker, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber and Janalyn Holt, president and CEO of the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
Eastern Idaho continues to grow at an unprecedented rate with more than 444,000 residents and 75,000 students attending the area's four institutions of higher education each semester. The regional economy is strong — Eastern Idaho continues to rank nationally in the top 10 spots for fiscal stability, infrastructure, opportunity and quality of life. Eastern Idaho holds the second largest workforce in the state of Idaho, is an agriculture mega two (No. 1 in malt barley, No. 1 in spring wheat and the No. 1 potato capitol in the world), has eight prestigious medical facilities and is home to the largest Department of Energy site.
