FORT HALL - The Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) invites the public to attend the 14th annual Eastern Idaho Distinguished Lecture on Friday, April 14 at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center in Fort Hall.

Idahoans will have the opportunity to celebrate indigenous women in the humanities with bestselling young adult author Angeline Boulley and National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelly C. Lowe.

