FORT HALL — On April 14 the Idaho Humanities Council held the 2023 Eastern Idaho Distinguished Humanities Lecture with best-selling young adult novelist and Native American author Angeline Boulley and chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Shelley Lowe, the first Indigenous woman to serve in that capacity. The event was held at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in the Chiefs Event Center and was moderated by Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member and IHC board member Randy’L Teton.

The event began at 7 p.m. with a welcome by Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small and a performance by Ghost Canyon Singers and local dancers from Fort Hall. Chairman Small acknowledged Claudia Washakie, FHBC secretary and Roland Marshall, FHBC treasurer, who were in attendance. He also recognized Congressman Mike Simpson, who also attended the event.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.