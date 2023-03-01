POCATELLO — "Sorrow And Joy — Songs Of Ukraine, Russia, And Poland" is a presentation of songs in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, featuring baritone Ben Flanders and pianist Natalia Lauk as part of the "Frank Church Symposium 2023 — Europe At A Crossroads: Progression Or Regression."
This event, which will take place at 2 p.m. on March 10 in Frazier Hall on the Idaho State University campus, aims to provide a cultural, historical and humanistic dimension to the conversation around the war in Ukraine and its ongoing human impacts on the people of Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the world.
The presentation will include performances of the songs and historical background and context for the works. The texts for the songs will be available both in the original languages and in English translations. By coming together to enjoy and engage with the language and music of Ukraine, Russia and Poland, now home to large numbers of Ukrainian refugees, this presentation provides an opportunity for audience members to gain a more nuanced appreciation for the history and culture of Eastern Europe, thereby humanizing the people caught up in this conflict. Themes addressed in the program include Ukraine’s Cossack heritage and culture, universal themes of love and loss, the contentious legacy of Russian author Alexander Pushkin in Ukraine, and the outstanding collaboration between Ukrainian composer Yakiv Stepovy and poet Oleksandr Oles. Other composers include the Ukrainian Lysenko, Russian composers Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky, and the Polish composers Paderewski and Moniuszko.
Baritone Ben Flanders is a sought-after vocalist in Cincinnati, Ohio, and founder of the art song collective Slavic Voices. Pianist Natalia Lauk is currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in piano performance at the University of Utah while maintaining an active studio of piano students here in Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.