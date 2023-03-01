POCATELLO — "Sorrow And Joy — Songs Of Ukraine, Russia, And Poland" is a presentation of songs in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, featuring baritone Ben Flanders and pianist Natalia Lauk as part of the "Frank Church Symposium 2023 — Europe At A Crossroads: Progression Or Regression."

This event, which will take place at 2 p.m. on March 10 in Frazier Hall on the Idaho State University campus, aims to provide a cultural, historical and humanistic dimension to the conversation around the war in Ukraine and its ongoing human impacts on the people of Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the world.

