POCATELLO — A present on her eighth birthday set Nakia Lee Ramirez on her life’s path. The present was a copy of the movie “Seabiscuit.” The film sparked her desire to be a jockey, and Ramirez has ridden her dream all the way to the winner’s circle.
In the movie, Tobey Maguire portrays hard-luck jockey Red Pollard — the man who rode Seabiscuit to national fame during the Great Depression. Severely injured in an accident on another horse, Pollard asks his friend George Woolfe to ride Seabiscuit in a match race against Triple Crown winner War Admiral.
The movie honestly depicts the hazards faced by jockeys — hazards Ramirez faces with determination and grit.
Despite a horse flipping over and breaking her femur in February, she was back in the saddle by the end of May and hopes to win her 200th quarter horse race Sunday at Pocatello Downs.
East Idaho is home-turf for Ramirez. She grew up on her parents’ Blackfoot dairy farm, competing in 4-H, rodeo and soccer.
At first her parents were not sure about their daughter being a jockey.
“I don’t think they thought I would follow through with it,” she said.
She gained their support when they realized she was determined to race.
The next person she had to convince was horse trainer Wyatt Ellison. She showed up at his barn at age 14.
“I never had a rider make it to their first race,” he said of others who had sought his mentorship.
“I will be your first,” Ramirez replied.
A year later, she rode in her first race and has been living her dream for 10 years.
While some female jockeys experience backlash from male riders, Ramirez said the men helped her learn the ropes.
“It was actually a pretty welcoming group of riders,” she said, “I didn’t expect the kindness.”
One jockey’s ride has left a lasting impression. Calvin Borel’s masterful guidance of Mine That Bird in the 2009 Kentucky Derby “gives me chills every time I see it,” she said.
But the expertise of other riders is not why she races. It is the horses and their speed she loves.
“Just being able to go as fast as a horse can possibly go. To have the animal trust you enough to push the limits, to cross the finish line first,” she said is why she rides.
The personal connection to the horse is important to her.
“I can’t ride like a man can. ... I have to finesse and get a better connection with the horse,” she said, noting the first quarter horse stakes winner she rode would flip with male riders, but never with her in the saddle.
She hopes more women take up the sport.
“I always get so excited when I am not the only girl,” she said.
Her advice to aspiring jockeys is to not give up.
“I went through childbirth and that was way easier than being a jockey,” she said.
Ramirez admits the thought is always at the back of her mind that she may get hurt in a race.
“Being able to run down that track and get your picture taken,” is enough reason to combat the fear she said. “You’re smiling from ear to ear every time.”
In the long-term, she hopes to ride five to seven more years and then move on to training, if she can give up the rush of winning races.
“It is addicting; it is like a drug,” she said of the run to the wire. “Watching a horse bloom into a champion, there is nothing like it.”
In the short-term, she will be urging her mounts on and aiming for a 200th win.
Sunday is the final day of the 2020 racing season at Pocatello Downs. Gates open at noon. Admission is $2. Post time for the first race is 1 p.m.