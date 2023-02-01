East Idaho Crime Stoppers is expanding throughout eastern Idaho in 2023. Seventeen counties and 10 police departments can now receive tips by contacting East Idaho Crime Stoppers. If you have information about an unsolved crime or if you know someone involved in criminal activity, contact East Idaho Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. You do not have to give your name, and you could receive a cash reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

EICS, in partnership with law enforcement agencies in East Idaho, provides the public the opportunity to help in the fight against crime. It’s simple and completely anonymous. Go to ifcrime.org and click on the report a crime button to access the tip report form. Select “agency” and provide detailed information related to the crime. Your tip will be routed directly to the proper authorities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.